Is Democratic Socialism Going National?

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by Associate Editor Liz Wolfe to discuss whether democratic socialism is gaining ground beyond the coasts and what the rise of candidates like Francesca Hong and Abdul El-Sayed means for the future of the Democratic Party.

Next, the editors discuss President Donald Trump's decision to restart talks with Iran and the continuing political fallout from the conflict. They then debate the proposed Warner Bros.-Paramount merger and whether the government should intervene to block it. Finally, the panel revisits the COVID-19 response in the wake of Anthony Fauci's appearance before Congress and asks what lessons, if any, America has learned from the pandemic.

0:00—Democratic socialism goes national

26:57—Trump restarts talks with Iran

34:28—Listener question on Warner Bros.-Paramount merger

53:07—Fauci's appearance before Congress

1:04:39—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in the podcast:

"Friends Like These," by Liz Wolfe

"Study Says Foxconn Deal Cost Wisconsin $20 Billion in Lost Economic Growth," by Veronique de Rugy

"Trump Backs Down From Yet Another Empty Threat to Iran," by Matthew Petti

"12 States Sue, Call Paramount–Warner Bros. Merger an Antitrust Violation," by Joe Lancaster

"Paramount's Acquisition of Warner Bros. Wouldn't Be the End of Hollywood or Press Freedom," by Jack Nicastro

"Mergers and Disquisitions," by Nick Gillespie

"Don't Sweat Comcast/NBC, Either," by Matt Welch

"The 2024 Campaign Was an Embarrassment for Elite Media," by Matt Welch

"Reasons not to sweat AOL-Time Warner--and other megadeals," by Nick Gillespie

"Another Merger That Didn't Require Antitrust: Time Warner to Ditch Time," by Matt Welch

"What Anthony Fauci's Defenders (and Critics) Get Wrong," by Robby Soave

"Anthony Fauci Refuses to Answer Rand Paul's Questions After Diary Disclosures Go Viral," by Robby Soave and Amber Duke

"At Senate Hearing, Fauci Takes the Fifth To Avoid Accounting for Inconsistent Statements About a Lab Leak," by Christian Britschgi

"What Anthony Fauci's Diary Reveals About COVID," by Robby Soave

"We Will Regret Not Taking the Economic Effects of Mass Quarantine More Seriously," by Nick Gillespie

"In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a Web Slinging Superhero Grows Up," by Peter Suderman