Fauci Pleads the Fifth, Pluribus, Ross Douthat's New CBS Gig

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi revisit the COVID-19 era through the lens of then-White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci's newly released diary and testimony before Congress. They debate what the diary reveals about gain-of-function research, lockdowns, and the origins of the virus. They argue that Fauci's private perspective makes the pandemic response look even more disturbing in hindsight. Then the episode turns to lighter—but still heated—culture war territory, including Ayn Rand's treatment in J.D. Vance's new book and Ross Douthat's move from The New York Times to 60 Minutes.

0:00—We will never forgive Fauci.

8:17—Did Fauci lie to Congress about gain-of-function research?

19:08—Fauci's diary reveals how he controlled lockdowns.

29:47—Reliving COVID-19 through Fauci's perspective feels like a horror novel.

35:13—Pluribus was a lab leak!

52:33—Rand, our hero, is misrepresented in Vance's new book.

1:12:04—Douthat leaves The New York Times for 60 Minutes.

1:15:56—Robby's data center debate