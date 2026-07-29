Anthony Fauci Refuses to Answer Rand Paul's Questions After Diary Disclosures Go Viral
Robby Soave and Amber Duke talk about Fauci's appearance before Congress, where he pleaded the Fifth rather than address COVID's origin.HD Download
In this segment of Free Media, Senior Editor Robby Soave and Daily Caller Editor in Chief Amber Duke discuss Anthony Fauci's decision to plead the Fifth rather than answer questions before Congress about the origins of COVID-19.
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