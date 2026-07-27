This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss whether the Democratic Socialists of America's (DSA) growing influence reflects a serious governing vision or a political movement driven more by symbolism than workable policy. They discuss the DSA's platform, the future of Medicare for All, and what the rise of democratic socialism could mean for the Democratic Party ahead of the midterms.

They also examine President Donald Trump's decision to hit pause on military action against Iran, discuss former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan's return to politics, and make the case for deregulating peptides. Finally, they answer a listener question about what The Odyssey says about liberalism.

0:00—Do Democrats have a socialism problem?

12:53—The DSA's policy agenda

25:31—Trump pauses Iran strikes

32:10—Listener question on The Odyssey

43:56—Deregulating peptides

50:22—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in the podcast:

"Zohran Mamdani Tells Jon Stewart Socialism Is Just Having a Library," by Robby Soave

"For Thousands of New York City Apartment Buildings, the Math Doesn't Math," by Christian Britschgi

"The DSA, MAGA, and the New Policy Nihilism," by Peter Suderman

"Nobody Likes Red Tape, Not Even Mamdani," by Meagan O'Rourke

"Mamdani's Zombie Apartment Nightmare," by Christian Britschgi

"Waltz: Interceptor Shortage Is Biden's Fault, Fake News, and Illegal To Discuss," by Matthew Petti

"Pentagon Death Numbers," by Liz Wolfe

"Trump Can't Just Pretend Iran War Casualties Don't Count," Joe Lancaster

"Trump's Newest Tariffs Are Likely Illegal Too," by Eric Boehm

"Tariff Man," by Peter Suderman

"Disillusioned Revolutionaries: Many Founders Died in Despair About the American Experiment," by Matt Welch

"The Energy Department Admits the OMB Canceled Grants 'Solely' To Punish Trump's Political Opponents," by Jacob Sullum