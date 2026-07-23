Debate: Did Wokeness Actually Ruin The Odyssey?

This week on Freed Up, the conversation starts with Robby and Christian's reviews of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, including why Agamemnon stands out and whether Robby may finally be wrong about a movie. The hosts also dig into the parts of The Odyssey that felt perhaps too modern. Then they pivot to Nolan's action scenes and why they sometimes fall short.

Later, they discuss Citizen Vigilante, the New York City mayor's comments about arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Democratic Socialists of America's increasing embrace of communist ideas. The episode closes with a broader debate over why socialism has failed historically and what Michigan Democrats seem to be getting wrong.

0:00—The Odyssey reviews are in!

4:40—Agamemnon is so cool.

10:35—Is Robby wrong for the first time?

19:03—The modern parts of The Odyssey

27:01—Nolan's action scenes leave something to be desired.

35:10—Citizen Vigilante

42:00—The mayor of NYC is not going to arrest a leader of an allied nation.

48:57—DSA becoming more and more communist by the day

54:10—Socialism has never worked.

1:03:50—The Democrats in Michigan are confused.