Vance Exposing Epstein's Intelligence Links on Rogan? Not Quite.

In this episode, Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss Donald Trump's pointless primetime speech, then turn to J.D. Vance and Joe Rogan's continued fixation on Jeffrey Epstein. The hosts also talk about wildfire smoke from Canada reaching Washington, D.C., before they debate the worst person to ever get canceled.

Later, they examine Lindsey Graham's foreign policy legacy, interest-group opposition to data centers, and why no one walks in Las Vegas.

0:00—Donald Trump's pointless primetime speech

8:12—J.D. Vance and Joe Rogan keep talking about Jeffrey Epstein.

12:43—The Canada wildfire smoke reaches D.C.

15:30—It's a crime to be a heterosexual man now.

20:37—Zohran Mamdani explaining the expanded definition of rape

26:38—Who was the worst person to get canceled?

30:15—Lindsey Graham did not have a positive influence on American foreign policy.

46:15—Interest groups are trying to kill data centers.

52:40—No one walks around Las Vegas.

55:12—Airport luggage nightmares

1:00:24—Robby loves Mega Man X games.

1:10:22—Medical advances have dramatically improved quality of life over time.