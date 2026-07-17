Are the Epstein Files a Moral Panic?

Journalist Michael Tracey and Pace University's Marcella Szablewicz debate the resolution, "The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has become a case of moral panic."

Taking the affirmative is Tracey, an independent journalist, political commentator, and media critic known for his skepticism of the Epstein narrative and what he calls the surrounding "mythology" and hysteria.

Taking the negative is Szablewicz, an associate professor of communication and media studies at Pace University's Dyson College of Arts and Sciences. Her research focuses on digital media and media moral panics.

The debate is moderated by Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein.