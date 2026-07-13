Did Lindsey Graham Push Trump Toward War?

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) and his political legacy as one of Washington's most persistent advocates for an interventionist foreign policy. The panel examines Graham's evolution from John McCain ally and Trump critic to one of the president's most loyal supporters, his role in pushing Trump toward a more hawkish foreign policy, and what his career reveals about the transformation of the Republican Party.

Next, the editors check in on Trump's escalating war with Iran and debate whether there is any plausible case that the conflict has left the United States better off. They also discuss the bipartisan housing bill passed by Congress, whether its permitting and regulatory reforms could meaningfully reduce housing costs, and Trump's refusal to sign it. The panel then examines the collapse of Graham Platner's Senate campaign and what it reveals about Democratic candidate recruitment and populist politics. Finally, a listener asks whether the SAVE America Act's voting requirements could inadvertently produce a more informed electorate and create the conditions for a libertarian moment.

0:00—Lindsey Graham's legacy

10:13—New military strikes on Iran

22:55—21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

30:45—Listener question on the SAVE America Act

39:47—Graham Platner ends Senate campaign

50:24—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in the podcast:

"Last of the Neocon 'Three Amigos': Lindsey Graham Dies Unexpectedly," by Matthew Petti

"Sen. Mitch McConnell's Hospitalization Proves Again That Gerontocracy Sucks," by Ronald Bailey

"'Scrap It and Start All Over': Ex-Bush and Obama Officials Say the War on Terror's Powers Have Gone Too Far," by Billy Binion

"Lindsey Graham Is Outraged About Federal Surveillance Powers That Lindsey Graham Helped Create and Expand," by Eric Boehm

"Crisis Phase," by Liz Wolfe

"The Sindex: Gas Prices Rose 29% in 2 Months After Trump Went to War With Iran," by Jason Russell

"Can the U.S. Defend Itself if Sequestration Cuts Really Happen?" by Nick Gillespie

"Will Sequestration Cause the Sky to Fall (Defense Edition)? Not even close," by Nick Gillespie

"Housing Villains," by Christian Britschgi

"New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started: Total Units," St. Louis Federal Reserve

"The Noncitizen Voting Myth," by Fiona Harrigan

"A Trump-Appointed Judge Quashes a Subpoena Aimed at Validating the President's Stolen-Election Fantasy," by Jacob Sullum

"Has the GOP Lost Its Mind Over Donald Trump and Election Fraud?" by Nick Gillespie

"Graham Platner Dropped Out, but His Shadow Lingers Over Democrats and U.S. Politics," by J.D. Tuccille

"Good Riddance to Graham Platner," by Robby Soave

"Democrats' Maine Problem," by Liz Wolfe