U.S. and Iran back at it: It looks like the ceasefire is off, given that the U.S. and Iran traded heavy strikes all weekend and Iran stopped several ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps launched missile and drone strikes at U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain and claimed to have successfully hit missile, drone and fuel facilities," reports The Washington Post. "Iran has claimed full control over the strait and on Sunday declared that it was closed—an assertion that the U.S. military denied."

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Only 14 ships passed through the Strait yesterday, reports The New York Times—the lowest amount in a month. Damage from Iran's strikes has been relatively minimal so far: "Jordan's air defense systems intercepted four missiles from Iran on Monday, the official Petra news agency reported, citing Jordan's armed forces, which said there were no casualties or material damage in the attacks. Kuwait's army said its air defenses intercepted hostile aerial targets and Bahrain said it also fended off Iranian missile and drone attacks on Monday morning."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters that the ceasefire is in "a crisis phase" but that delegations, along with mediators, are still meeting. It's possible there are divisions within the regime about the proper approach to the ceasefire, and to the war more broadly. These divisions are proving costly: "Iran has not issued an official death toll since large-scale tit-for-tat attacks resumed last week, but reports by state media and official statements on individual incidents suggest about 20 people have been killed by renewed U.S. strikes," reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Houthis, operating out of Yemen, have now "accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes targeting Sanaa International Airport," per Reuters. ("Yemen's defence ministry said its armed forces had targeted the runway at Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing. Sanaa is under the control of the Iran-aligned Houthi group, while the internationally recognised government, which has the backing of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, operates out of Aden in southern Yemen.")

Scenes from New York: From Gothamist: "NYC to babysit 500 kids for 'Parents' Night Out.'" This will happen for one night only—August 16—at rec centers in each of the five boroughs, though it is very explicitly targeted toward poor families, given the locations of the sites. Interestingly, only kids ages 6–13 are eligible for it. Sign of the times, I suppose: Are people really not letting their 12- and 13-year-olds stay home alone for a bit while they run errands?

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