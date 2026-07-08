Democratic Establishment Rages at Graham Platner

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss why Maine Democratic candidate for Senate Graham Platner is refusing to drop out despite attacks from fellow Democrats, then Robby shares a conspiracy theory he actually believes. They look back at how America elected presidents and vice presidents 250 years ago before turning to the renewed war with Iran. Later, they argue that boomers should pay property taxes like everyone else, examine Netflix's struggle to get audiences to return for second seasons, and close with a discussion of '90s fashion.

0:00—Platner will just not drop out

26:15—Robby found a conspiracy theory he believes

37:14—How we elected the president and vice president 250 years ago

43:15—The Iran war is back on

46:50—Boomers should pay property taxes like everyone else

57:50—Netflix can't figure out how to get people to watch second seasons

1:13:15—Seinfeld haircuts and fashion