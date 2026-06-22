Why U.K. Socialism Could Soon Be America's Problem

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by reporter Reem Ibrahim to discuss the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and what it reveals about the United Kingdom's economic stagnation. The panel examines the legacy of Brexit, the rise of the self-described "business-friendly socialist" Andy Burnham, and whether the U.K.'s growing embrace of big government policies offers a warning for the United States.

Next, the editors discuss the growing influence of Democratic Socialists in major American cities, including New York, Washington, and Los Angeles. They then examine Trump's negotiations with Iran and debate whether the administration's deal represents a diplomatic success or a strategic retreat. The panel also discusses Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) decision to abandon plans for new migrant detention centers and what it reveals about the future of immigration enforcement. Finally, a listener asks whether Cuba's latest market reforms signal a genuine shift away from socialism or just another false start.

0:00—Starmer resigns

14:05—Democratic Socialists of America ascendant in blue cities

31:29—Iran negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz

39:12—Listener question on Cuba

45:09—ICE to sell off warehouses

55:03—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in the podcast:

"British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Has Resigned. His Replacement Will Likely Be More of the Same," by Reem Ibrahim

"England Fans Warned Not To Chant 'Keir Starmer's a Wanker' at World Cup," by Reem Ibrahim

"How Worried Should We Be About a Socialist Mayor in D.C.?" by Christian Britschgi

"Graham Platner Signals a Problem for Democrats, and the Rest of Us," by J.D. Tuccille

"Compromise With Iran Isn't 'Surrender,'" by Matthew Petti

"Bibi Tearing Up the Deal," by Liz Wolfe

"ICE Largely Abandons Plan To Turn Warehouses Into Migrant Detention Facilities," by Joe Lancaster

"ICE Says It's Moved Detainees Out of 'Alligator Alcatraz' For Hurricane Season," by C.J. Ciaramella