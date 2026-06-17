What 1976 Got Right About America

Today's guest is Matt Welch, editor at large at Reason and co-host of The Fifth Column podcast.

Welch joins Nick Gillespie for a look back at the summer of 1976 and what it can tell us about America nearly 50 years later. They discuss the surprising reality of the bicentennial, why many observers expected it to be a failure, and how local celebrations ultimately made it a success.

They also examine the cultural impact of Roots, the enduring appeal of The Bad News Bears, and what both works revealed about race, identity, family, and American life in the 1970s. Along the way, they revisit the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the Cold War rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, and the uniquely messy spirit of the era.

Finally, Welch and Gillespie discuss what the bicentennial got right about patriotism, why America works best as a creedal nation, and whether the country's strength lies in its ability to embrace multiple stories rather than a single national narrative.

0:00—The realities of the bicentennial

11:25—America 250

19:15—The Bad News Bears

35:28—The cultural impact of Roots

53:10—The 1976 Montreal Olympics

57:53—Bruce Jenner

1:03:42—Does America need a single narrative?