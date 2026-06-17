How Worried Should We Be About a Socialist Mayor in D.C.?

While votes are still being counted, it appears that D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George has won a commanding victory in the city's Democratic mayoral primary.

The initial count shows her earning 52 percent of the vote, while former D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie trails with just 36 percent support. A handful of minor candidates' vote totals are running in the low single digits.

Barring either a dramatic pro-McDuffie shift in the votes yet to be counted, and nothing short of a miracle in the general election, the self-described socialist Lewis George will be the district's next mayor.

She's not the only leftist to triumph on election day.

Down-ballot, progressive candidates for D.C. Council and other open positions also maintain a commanding lead.

Grading on the curve of big, blue city governance, D.C., under outgoing three-term Mayor Muriel Bowser, has generally been an island of moderation. No longer.

Every indication is that the district's next government will be controlled by hardline progressives and socialists.

How panicked should we be? This district resident is of two minds.

On the pessimistic side, Lewis George ran on a left-wing platform of childcare for all, social housing, tax increases on businesses, a generally more activist City Hall, and a much more confrontational approach to the Trump administration. Voters rewarded her handsomely for it.

A sizable portion of voting district residents are mad as hell about the Trump administration's various interventions in the city, from National Guard patrols to federalization of the city's police department to Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts that have had a depressive effect on the city's economy.

Bowser spent the tail end of her mayoralty avoiding confrontation with Donald Trump in an effort to prevent additional federal meddling. It was a thankless task, and the voters just made clear they want someone who "fights."

As Lewis George herself told a reporter on election night, "Residents said to me, 'If Trump doesn't like you, I love you.'"

In an interview tonight, I asked Janeese Lewis George if she thinks Trump's threat to take federal control of D.C. if she won helped her campaign. "Yeah, I'll be honest about that…Yeah, I think so." Her full remarks @CityCast_DC: pic.twitter.com/HkbbKApbmE — Emma Uber (@EmmaUber7) June 17, 2026

The city is also in the middle of a bruising budget fight, where councilmembers are trying to figure out which programs they'll cut to close a budget gap.

It's in that fiscal context that voters went hard for a mayor who ran on a platform of universal childcare, affordable housing spending, and an endless string of other tax credits and subsidies.

All of that is to say that Lewis George faces few incentives from the electorate to moderate her left-wing impulses once she's in office.

On the more optimistic side, Lewis George faces several binding constraints that might force moderation on her and save all of us from a truly omnipotent City Hall.

Everyone, including Lewis George's campaign, is quick to compare her to another socialist upstart politician: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

There's a lot to that comparison, including the fact that Lewis George, like Mamdani, is entering office during a period of fiscal retrenchment.

The district government has a persistent $570 million gap between recurring expenditures and recurring revenues, per the D.C. Policy Center's analysis.

Because D.C. is required to balance its budget, that fiscal shortfall will need to be addressed by the next mayor and council too. Before Lewis George can go about creating new programs and entitlements, she'll have to figure out how to pay for the city's existing obligations.

In New York, Mamdani wanted to close his city's budget gap and pay for his socialist spending priorities by raising taxes on the rich. The New York state government, which needs to sign off on most of the tax increases he wanted, largely prevented him from doing that.

Here in D.C., any tax increases Lewis George might want can be vetoed by Congress, which, for the moment, is still in Republican hands.

Indeed, because the D.C. local government is a creation of Congress, effectively any policy the district wants to pass can be blocked by the federal legislature. If it wanted, Congress could end home rule entirely and govern D.C. directly.

One could hope that Congress could put some outer limits on any truly disastrous left-wing experimentation considered by D.C.'s next mayor and council.

Of course, there's also a lot of danger in counting on the federal government as a backstop to bad local policy in D.C. Trump's shows of force with federal law enforcement and national guard deployments helped prime the D.C. electorate to vote for a socialist to begin with.

If Lewis George continues to be a "fighter" once in office, something voters have clearly signaled they want, the response from the GOP-controlled federal government will likely be more than a congressional veto of a tax increase or two.

"Maybe we'll take back Washington, run it on a federal basis," said Trump when asked by reporters in the Oval Office about Lewis George. "We won't put up with it. We're not going to lose our businesses."

One can at least appreciate the irony of the district's current political dynamic. Trump's local interventions prime residents to vote for a socialist mayor, whose radicalism then begets more federal intervention.

Some D.C.-based readers might think that maybe a Republican-led federal takeover of D.C. might not be such a bad thing, if the alternative is letting a bunch of socialists run wild at city hall.

I'm unconvinced.

For all its flaws, home rule does allow voters to impose some measure of accountability on the officials they elect. If Lewis George tanks D.C.'s economy with a bunch of socialist policies, voters will have the option of picking someone better next time.

Meanwhile, literally the only voters no member of Congress has to care about are the ones who live in D.C.

With Donald Trump in the White House, increased federal control over D.C. probably won't result in lower taxes, timely trash pickups, and the legalization of flavored nicotine products. It's more probable that it would produce a lot of showy MAGA interventions that do not benefit district residents or individual liberty more broadly.

There are a lot of roadblocks to Lewis George implementing much of her left-wing agenda. The fear is that the roadblock that actually stops her is a Trumpian takeover of local government.