AOC Hates Billionaires, Heritage Americans, and Ranking Christopher Nolan Movies

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi cover a wide range of topics, opening with a critique of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortes' claims about billionaires and wage theft. Then they dig into a philosophical debate over what it means to be American—heritage vs. creedal identity—then turn to a discrimination lawsuit against The New York Times. On the lighter side, the duo reacts to a new trailer for an Odyssey film adaptation and ranks Christopher Nolan's movies. They also weigh in on a bizarre story involving Donald Trump and the National Mall reflecting pool, discuss Jeffrey Epstein's reported suicide note, and close out talking about the Roman Empire.

0:00—AOC bashing billionaires again

11:09—The hantavirus cruise needs to go.

16:18—Heritage Americans vs. creedal Americans

27:51—Discrimination suit against The New York Times

41:17—A new Odyssey trailer is out.

50:40—Ranking Christopher Nolan movies

1:01:23—Donald Trump drove through the reflecting pool?

1:09:24—Epstein's suicide note

1:19:45—Always thinking about the Roman Empire