AOC Hates Billionaires, Heritage Americans, and Ranking Christopher Nolan Movies
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi tear apart AOC's belief that billionaires don't earn their wealth.
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi cover a wide range of topics, opening with a critique of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortes' claims about billionaires and wage theft. Then they dig into a philosophical debate over what it means to be American—heritage vs. creedal identity—then turn to a discrimination lawsuit against The New York Times. On the lighter side, the duo reacts to a new trailer for an Odyssey film adaptation and ranks Christopher Nolan's movies. They also weigh in on a bizarre story involving Donald Trump and the National Mall reflecting pool, discuss Jeffrey Epstein's reported suicide note, and close out talking about the Roman Empire.
0:00—AOC bashing billionaires again
11:09—The hantavirus cruise needs to go.
16:18—Heritage Americans vs. creedal Americans
27:51—Discrimination suit against The New York Times
41:17—A new Odyssey trailer is out.
50:40—Ranking Christopher Nolan movies
1:01:23—Donald Trump drove through the reflecting pool?
1:09:24—Epstein's suicide note
1:19:45—Always thinking about the Roman Empire