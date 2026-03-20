Joe Kent Defects, Robots, and Mad Men Sequel Ideas
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss political fallout from the Iran war, Tulsi Gabbard's pivot, and Rand Paul calling out Markwayne Mullin.
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi have plenty to say on Freed Up this week. First, the boys react to Joe Kent's dramatic exit from the Trump administration and what he told Tucker Carlson about the real motivations for the Iran War. Then they discuss robots in fiction, Rand Paul's showdown with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R–Okla.), and ideas for Mad Men spinoff shows. It's another can't-miss episode!
0:00—Christian's enrichment
04:20—Joe Kent and Tucker Carlson
14:59—What is Tulsi thinking?
22:11—James Talarico is lame
33:36—Rand Paul vs. Markwayne Mullin
48:46—Dinergoths
53:49—Robots in fiction
01:15:38—Mad Men spinoff ideas
01:29:13—Viva Las Vegas