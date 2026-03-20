Joe Kent Defects, Robots, and Mad Men Sequel Ideas

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi have plenty to say on Freed Up this week. First, the boys react to Joe Kent's dramatic exit from the Trump administration and what he told Tucker Carlson about the real motivations for the Iran War. Then they discuss robots in fiction, Rand Paul's showdown with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R–Okla.), and ideas for Mad Men spinoff shows. It's another can't-miss episode!

0:00—Christian's enrichment

04:20—Joe Kent and Tucker Carlson

14:59—What is Tulsi thinking?

22:11—James Talarico is lame

33:36—Rand Paul vs. Markwayne Mullin

48:46—Dinergoths

53:49—Robots in fiction

01:15:38—Mad Men spinoff ideas

01:29:13—Viva Las Vegas