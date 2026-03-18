Why Civilization Needs Better Manuals

Today's guest is the legendary Stewart Brand, who has spent decades shaping how we think about technology, the environment, and the future.

He first came to prominence in the 1960s as a Merry Prankster and the co-creator of the Whole Earth Catalog, the counterculture bible that helped inspire personal computing, the hacker ethic, and the modern environmentalist movement. Since then he's launched the Long Now Foundation, championed nuclear power and deextinction, and pushed us to think in 10,000-year time horizons. He's also been the subject of two biographies (From Counterculture to Cyberculture and Whole Earth: The Many Lives of Stewart Brand) and an excellent documentary called We Are As Gods.

In his new book Maintenance: Of Everything, Part One, the 87-year-old Brand argues that the real work of civilization isn't flashy invention but the long, patient care of complex systems. He talks with Nick Gillespie about what that means and whether his vision of planetary stewardship conflicts with libertarian values of individualism, creative destruction, and decentralized power.

Previous appearance:

0:00—Introduction

1:19—Maintenance as the hidden foundation

7:09—Mastery of tools and understanding systems

12:00—Interchangeable parts and individualism

20:54—The importance of manuals

27:04—Environmentalism and techno-pessimism

32:45—Government efficiency and the political system

42:54—How Brand is maintaining his legacy

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