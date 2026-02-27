Bernie Sanders Is Lying About AI Data Centers

Christian Britschgi is back this week, and you won't want to miss the incredibly true story of what happened to him. From there, the boys tackle mounting opposition to AI data centers, President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, and why more libertarians ought to be concerned about the Epstein files fallout.

Cultural items discussed this week include A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finale and Black Mirror. Robby Soave also has a lot to say about card games, board games, and playing mafia online.

0:00—Christian returns

3:22—Joy of data centers

18:56 —The Epstein Files and cancel culture

33:20 —Ayn Rand would have disliked Jeffrey Epstein

48:24—Card games, board games, and more

1:00:52—We loved A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

1:07:50—Black Mirror is too depressing

1:21:58—Dying to avoid Canada