Campus Activism in the Wake of Charlie Kirk's Murder

Dr. Wolf von Laer and Sean Themea join Nick Gillespie to discuss how Kirk’s murder is reshaping student activism and where libertarian ideas fit in today’s campus climate.

Nick Gillespie speaks into a microphone on the left, Wolf von Laer appears in the center, and Sean Themea is on the right. Behind them is a university campus with students walking in front of a large brick building. Bold text across the center reads “CAN STUDENTS SPEAK FREELY?” | Illustration: Eddie Marshall
Nick Gillespie speaks with Dr. Wolf von Laer of Students for Liberty, and Sean Themea of Young Americans for Liberty about how campus activism may change after the murder of Charlie Kirk. They discuss how the tragedy has affected their organizations, what it means for the future of student organizing, and how libertarian ideas about free expression and individual rights fit in today's campus climates.