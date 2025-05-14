Richard Dawkins: Why Atheism Is Winning
The evolutionary biologist challenges modern dogmas, defends scientific objectivity, and warns against the rise of ideological orthodoxy in society.
Today's guest is evolutionary biologist and outspoken atheist Richard Dawkins, whom Reason's Nick Gillespie interviewed last fall in Milwaukee as part of his "Final Bow" tour. Gillespie and Dawkins talked about why he believes science can't thrive without freedom, why gender ideology is starting to look a lot like Soviet Lysenkoism, and why some truths—like the binary nature of biological sex—shouldn't be up for political negotiation.
Dawkins discusses his new book, The Genetic Book of the Dead, what it means to live in a "colony of cooperating viruses," and why he thinks both religious dogma and postmodern relativism are enemies of progress (as an unapologetic postmodern libertarian, Gillespie argues about that last point).
They also explore how moral progress happens, whether atheism needs a replacement as a social and intellectual movement, and how cultural Christianity still casts a long shadow in an increasingly secular world.
This is a conversation for anyone who believes that science, skepticism, and freedom belong together—and who refuses to kowtow to ideological orthodoxy, wherever it comes from.
0:00—Introduction
2:06—Dawkins' new book, The Genetic Book of the Dead
6:13—Selfish and cooperative genes
16:50—Heritability, variance, and twin studies
20:50—Cultural change leads to physical change
22:37—Ancient Babylon was just yesterday
24:28—Dawkins' first memory
25:13—New Zealand's "indigenous science" initiative
34:43—"Sex is the only biological binary"
37:46—Gender, transgenderism, and intersex
47:31—The folly of gender "norms"
49:42—Liberal inquiry and the shifting moral zeitgeist
53:15—Atheism's influence on knowledge and culture
57:27—Is Dawkins really a "cultural Christian"?
1:02:00—Death and legacy
1:03:50—Q&A
