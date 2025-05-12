What Did We Learn From DOGE?

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch critique the apparent wind down of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, highlighting its lack of transparency and failure to achieve meaningful spending cuts. They also analyze the GOP's new tax plan, which contradicts promises of fiscal responsibility by significantly increasing the deficit. Finally, the hosts defend classical liberalism against critics like C. Bradley Thompson, arguing that libertarians do fight cultural and policy battles—just not by wielding state power.

0:00—Introduction

2:11—Musk exits DOGE

11:47—Why we need to start paying for government spending

14:57—Extending President Donald Trump's tax cuts

19:08—Is classical liberalism losing?

35:09—Listener question: What domestic policy changes would entice manufacturing to come back to the U.S.?

43:22—Is Trump getting a free plane from Qatar?

46:13—Prescription drug price controls

49:47—Weekly cultural recommendations

