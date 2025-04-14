Why Trump's China Tariffs Won't Work

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, Matt Welch, and special guest Mary Katharine Ham discuss President Donald Trump's trade war with China. They also talk about the taxes they hate the most—just in time to celebrate Tax Day.

4:30—Trump's trade war with China

15:36—How will Trump's tariffs affect the U.S. manufacturing industry?

23:06—Is the U.S. middle class hollowed out?

34:52—Tax Day is upon us, once again

43:31—Listener question about Thomas Jefferson's list of grievances

50:21—The Department of Government Efficiency's cost savings update

59:59—Cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

Apple, Nvidia Score Relief From US Tariffs With Exemptions, by Debby Wu, Josh Wingrove, and Shawn Donnan

"For me, one of the main benefits of making some money is not having to wear a gimp suit for anybody," by Cliff Asness

Taxes: The Price We Pay for Civilization, by Meredith Bragg and Nick Gillespie

A Current Snapshot of the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Benefit, by Juliette Cubanski

Medicare Madness, by Katherine Mangu-Ward

Global Village or Global Pillage? by Mario Vargas Llosa

Viva Mario! by Michael Valdez Moses

Reason on Mario Vargas Llosa

Hearts of Fire, starring Bob Dylan, directed by Richard Marquand

Even on Pause, Trump's Trade War Runs Up a Big Price Tag, by J.D. Tuccille

Trade War With China, by Liz Wolfe

Rand Paul on China, Free Speech, and Banning TikTok, by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

America Gained Nothing From Trump's Latest Tariff Stunt, by Eric Boehm

Markets Rally as Trump Pauses Tariffs. Should Presidents Have This Much Power? By Joe Lancaster

Trump's Tariffs Violate the Constitutional Separation of Powers, by Damon Root

Dealing with Despots, by Virginia Postrel

Happy Birthday, Medicare Part D! Now Die! Die! Die! By Nick Gillespie

Today's sponsors:

Join the 2025 Great Connections Seminar in Chicago, July 26–Aug 2. Designed for students 16–24, this week-long experience builds the core skills of entrepreneurship: critical thinking, persuasive communication, and intellectual independence. This year's theme, "Reason and Free Will," explores great minds like Aristotle, Ayn Rand, and Jefferson—not through lectures, but in dynamic, small-group discussions that train students to lead and innovate. Outside the classroom, they'll tour Chicago's museums, try improv, and connect with ambitious peers. In a world of AI and automation, original thinking is your competitive edge. Tuition is just $800, including room and board. Scholarships available. Apply today at www.reliancecollege.org/reason .