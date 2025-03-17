Why We Don't Need the Department of Education

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch explain why eliminating the Department of Education entirely is long overdue.

02:52—Trump administration cuts to the Department of Education

25:55—Mahmoud Khalil detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

37:13—Weekly listener question

45:22—Lightning round: Congress passes a continuing resolution budget deal

53:41—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Is This the Beginning of the End for the Department of Education?" by Emma Camp

"DOE Set To Die," by Liz Wolfe

"U.S. Attorney Threatens Georgetown Law for 'Teaching DEI,'" by Emma Camp

"Abolish the Department of Education," by Neal McCluskey

"The Next President Should Abolish Everything," by Katherine Mangu-Ward

"The Ever-Shifting Politics of the Department of Education," by Jesse Walker

"An Education in Empire Building," by John Fund and Martin Wooster

"Mahmoud Khalil Is an Easy Call," by Robby Soave

"Mahmoud Khalil, the Great Rorschach Test," by Liz Wolfe

"Is it Constitutional To Deport Immigrants for Political Speech?" by Jack Nicastro

"The Case Against Deporting Immigrants for "Pro-Terrorist" Speech [Updated]," by Ilya Somin

"Who Is the Palestinian Columbia Student Detained For His Protest Activity?" by Matthew Petti

"Trump Administration Deports Alleged Venezuelan Gang Members Despite Court Order," by Katarina Hall

"The House's Budget Bill Cuts Earmarks, but Spending Will Be Going Up Anyway," by Jeff Luse

"The House GOP Budget Blueprint Promises More Borrowing, More Debt, and Not Enough Spending Cuts," by Eric Boehm

"Rand Paul: Businesses and Workers Think Tariffs Are a Bad Idea," by Robby Soave

"Rep. Thomas Massie: 'We don't really have 218 conservatives here [who] meant what they said when they said they wanted to repeal Obamacare,'" by Matt Welch

"Rand Paul: Budget Deal Should Be Renamed 'The Status Quo Protection Act,'" by Matt Welch

"House Republicans Voted To Keep the Government Working," by Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole

"COPS on Hiatus?" by Nick Gillespie

"Renowned British Writer, a Virulent Anti-Semite, Being Considered for Sainthood," by Robert Philpot

"The Back of the World," by Adam Gopnik

Reason Speakeasy: Is Satire Still Possible? March 20, New York City

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

