John McWhorter: Is 'Wokeness' Finally Dead?

Today's guest is Columbia University linguist and New York Times columnist John McWhorter. In 2021, he published Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America, which argued that politically correct "antiracism" was not only a new religion but a dangerous form of illiberalism that quashed free expression, individual liberty, and social progress.

McWhorter talks with Reason's Nick Gillespie about how far we've come since 2021—and whether we are entering a new era of open debate and cultural possibilities. They also discuss the apparent end of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, McWhorter's own experience with affirmative action over his decades in academia, and his forthcoming book Pronoun Trouble: The Story of Us in Seven Little Words, which comes out in April.

0:00—Introduction

1:10—The "woke racism" recession

7:01—The arts and academia are still "woke"

11:30—Donald Trump's attacks on DEI

16:40—Individuals vs. groups

18:24—The emotional cost of affirmative action

20:05—The immaturity of the "woke right"

21:46—McWhorter's political identity

27:20—Attitude shifts about race and class

32:27—TV got better, movies got worse

36:10—McWhorter's new book, Pronoun Trouble

41:51—They is a pretty good gender-neutral pronoun

44:57—Mixing high and low culture