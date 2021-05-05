Cancel Culture

John McWhorter: 'The Idea That America Is All About Despising Black People? That's Fantasy.'

The Columbia linguist discusses his new book Nine Nasty Words and dismisses the ideological excesses of the 'anti-racism' movement.

(Jim Epstein)

John McWhorter: 'The Idea That America Is All About Despising Black People? That's Fantasy.'

If advocates of "wokeness," "critical race theory," and "anti-racism" seem to be acting like religious zealots who must crush all heretics, that's because they are, argued Columbia University linguist John McWhorter at a 2018 debate at the Soho Forum.

"Anti-racism as currently configured has gone a long way from what used to be considered intelligent and sincere civil rights activism to today [being] a religion," said McWhorter. "I don't mean that as a rhetorical thing. It actually is what any naive anthropologist would recognize as a faith."

The 55-year-old author first explored his idea of anti-racism as "Our Flawed New Religion" in a 2015 essay at The Daily Beast. He's expanding the concept into a book, due out next year, that he's serializing on Substack. Tentatively titled The Elect, it lays out his argument about the misguided fervor undergirding the anti-racist movement championed by people such as Robin DiAngelo, Ibram X. Kendi, and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Meanwhile, McWhorter's latest volume to hit store shelves is Nine Nasty Words, a study of how curse words such as fuck became commonplace, unsayable, or something in between. Reason's Nick Gillespie talked with McWhorter about the shifting status of curse words and accusations of systemic racism in contemporary America.

  1. Ken Shultz

    Speaking of the excesses of anti-racism, opposing runaway inflation is now considered racist.

    Yellen called the impact on women and minorities from Covid-19 “absolutely tragic.” She has repeatedly rejected concerns that Biden’s stimulus is excessive given the economy’s signs of recovery, and that run-away inflation could damage the economy . . . .

    The unemployment rate for Blacks, who have a disproportionate share of lower-wage jobs and of union membership, was double that of Whites during much of the past 50 years in part because policy makers historically pulled back support just as the benefits of growth started reaching lower-income workers — to avoid runaway inflation.

    —-Bloomberg

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-08/yellen-says-inflation-problem-unlikely-to-result-from-stimulus

    That’s right. Opposing Biden’s stimulus bills and the Democrats’ overspending is now racist if you oppose it for fear of runaway inflation.

    1. Ken Shultz

      Yes, you’re reading that right!

      They consider it racist for the Fed to raise interest rates to combat runaway inflation.

      1. De Oppresso Liber

        Ken, quit trying to tell the slightly less intelligent cultists what to think. Your personal take away from that article is not objective reality.

        Nowhere does it state that opposing stimulus is racist. You have to really stretch and pull and want to get there to even call it an implication. In fact, the section you quoted even says that policy makers usually pulled back stimulus not because of racism, but because they wanted to avoid inflation. You, and you alone are the only one talking about racism with regards to this article.

        1. buckleup

          Well you certainly got triggered snowflake.

        2. Ken Shultz

          “Nowhere does it state that opposing stimulus is racist.”

          Within the context of an article about why we shouldn’t worry about the Biden administration’s stimulus bills causing inflation, what is this quote supposed to mean if not that opposing inflation is racist?

          “The unemployment rate for Blacks, who have a disproportionate share of lower-wage jobs and of union membership, was double that of Whites during much of the past 50 years in part because policy makers historically pulled back support just as the benefits of growth started reaching lower-income workers — to avoid runaway inflation.

          —-Bloomberg

          They are clearly arguing that trying to avoid runaway inflation is racist, and if you can’t see that, it’s either because you don’t want to see it or because you’re incapable of understand what you read.

        3. MP

          Nowhere does it state that opposing stimulus is racist.

          They are explicitly discussing outcomes from a race perspective and the need to have different policies explicitly because the old polices led to race discrepancies.

          But no…because they didn’t come right out and “Systemic Racism”, that’s not what they’re talking about. Sheesh

    2. Moonrocks

      Does the same logic apply to ending the lockdowns?

      1. Ken Shultz

        I’m not sure, but if opposing anything that helps the labor participation rate among minorities is racist, then we should be able to count on the progressives to cut taxes and deregulate like Trump did–when the labor participation rate was hitting new highs.

        “There have never been more Black and Hispanic Americans in the workforce, Friday’s Labor Department job report showed.

        The jobless rate for Hispanics hit a record low of 3.9% in September, while African Americans maintained its lowest rate ever, 5.5%.

        —-CNBC, October 4, 2019

        https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/04/black-and-hispanic-unemployment-is-at-a-record-low.html

    3. Moonrocks

      Oh, and what of the effects of the runaway inflation itself? That affects minorities disproportionately, too. Doesn’t that make printing-press leftists like Yellen racist?

      1. Ken Shultz

        That disproportionately hurts white and wealthy savers and consumers, presumably. Meanwhile, the unskilled workers who are being hired because companies can’t grow fast enough are disproportionately minority and coming off the doll–and they aren’t big consumers or savers.

        1. Moonrocks

          It erodes the purchasing power of everyone whose income isn’t decoupled from inflation, and those least able to shelter their savings in yielding assets (because they need a greater proportion of their wealth in liquid form) or are least likely to get a raise commensurate with the rate of inflation (because they’re earning an already inflated minimum wage in a workforce flooded by low-cost illegal immigrants) are hit hardest.

          1. Ken Shultz

            I appreciate what you’re saying about how this will hurt everyone with assets in U.S. dollars and everyone whose livelihood is hurt by inflation, but I think they really are convinced that inflation helps marginalized groups even if it does so at the expense of everyone else–even if they’re wrong about that.

            The whole point of progressivism is to use the power of government to force us to make sacrifices for the greater good as they see it, and this looks like another example of that. They want us to sacrifice the economy we would have with low inflation for the benefit of marginalized groups.

            And that isn’t even the worst possible interpretation of their motives. The worst possible interpretation is that Biden and the Democrats are trying to silence the critics of their stimulus bills by smearing them as racists–just to enrich their favorite crony capitalists and unions.

  2. Quo Usque Tandem

    Has anyone called him “Uncle John” yet? I mean you don’t mess with a religion without consequences from the faithful.

  3. CannedSaltyHam

    Americans don’t despise black people. But you know Democrats resent them for voting for Trump in record numbers.

    1. Moonrocks

      Probably why they sent their thugs to burn down black neighborhoods.

  4. Dillinger

    >>a study of how curse words such as fuck became commonplace, unsayable, or something

    was naggers edited out of this sentence from yesterday’s almost-exact-same piece?

  5. Bill Godshall

    Race baiters and socialists have acted like religious zealots (i.e. lying and trying to impose their ideological obsessions on everyone else) for many decades.

