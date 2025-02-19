Philosophy

Jim O'Shaughnessy: Don't Squander This Age of Innovation

Wall Street legend Jim O’Shaughnessy discusses how to live well and innovate boldly during the age of Trump, Musk, and AI.

|

Jim O'Shaughnessy on the human operating system | Illustration: Adani Samat
(Illustration: Adani Samat)

Jim O'Shaughnessy: Don't Squander This Age of Innovation

HD Video Download