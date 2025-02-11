The Best of Reason: How the Fair Housing Act Gave Us Emotional Support Parrots
The right to a reasonable accommodation has produced some absurd results.
(Joanna Andreasson)
This week's featured article is "How the Fair Housing Act Gave Us Emotional Support Parrots" by Christian Britschgi. This article originally appeared in print under the headline "You Can't Evict Polly."
This audio was generated using AI trained on the voice of Katherine Mangu-Ward.
Music credits: "Deep in Thought" by CTRL S and "Sunsettling" by Man With Roses