DOGE vs. Deep State

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and special guest Christian Britschgi assess the first steps taken by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut government spending and slash federal agencies.

01:52—DOGE vs. the Deep State

39:50—Weekly listener question

46:50—Lightning round: Gaza takeover, RFK Jr. confirmation, President Donald Trump sues CBS

55:28—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Will Elon Musk Cut as Much Government as Al Gore Did?" by Joe Lancaster

"5 of the Worst USAID Scandals in History," by Matthew Petti

"Has DOGE Already Lost Its Way?" by Eric Boehm

"John Cochrane: How Will DOGE 'Disrupt' the Government?" by Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe

"USAID Paying for Politico Is a Nontroversy," by Robby Soave

"America Is Going Broke. Will the Department of Government Efficiency Help?" by John Stossel

"The Freakout Over 'Big Balls' and DOGE," by Liz Wolfe

"Trump's Middle East Policy: Pull Troops Out of Syria To Put Them in Gaza?" by Matthew Petti

"Riviera of the Middle East," by Liz Wolfe

"Just Asking Questions About RFK Jr.'s Senate Hearing," by Ronald Bailey

"We Don't Need RFK Jr. To 'Make America Healthy Again,'" by Kelvey Vander Hart

"Trump Is Flat-Out Lying About the 60 Minutes Interview With Harris," by Jacob Sullum

"How the FCC's 'Warrior for Free Speech' Became Our Censor in Chief," by Joe Lancaster

Reason Speakeasy: Brian Doherty, February 27, 2025

