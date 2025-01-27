The Cultural Consequences of Trump's Victory

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie attempt to describe the ongoing cultural shifts occurring in the wake of President Donald Trump's re-election.

01:53—Donald Trump and cultural "vibe shift"

30:40—Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

41:00—Weekly listener question

45:50—Trump outrage lightning round

53:55—This week's cultural recommendations

"Trump Barely Won the Election. Why Doesn't It Feel That Way?" by Ezra Klein

"The Vibes They Are a-Shiftin,'" by Matthew Yglesias

"Are we entering a Conservative Golden Age?" by Nate Silver

"Last Boys at the Beginning of History," by Mana Afsari

"How Popular YouTubers Pushed Young Male Voters Toward Trump," by Davey Alba, Leon Yin, Julia Love, Ashley Carman, Pryanjana Bengani, Rachael Dottle, and Elena Mejía

"Trump's Tech Love Affair Won't Last," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Why Companies Are Ditching ESG," by John Stossel

"Stargate: Artificial Superintelligence in 4 Years?" by Ronald Bailey

"The Tech Bros Love Trump Because the Democrats Pushed Them Away," by Robby Soave

"Gillespie: 'Politicians Are Lagging Indicators,'" by Nick Gillespie

"Is the Women's March Melting Down?" by Leah McSweeney and Jacob Siegel

"Charles Gasparino: 'Woke' hypocrisy is hurting businesses," by Nick Gillespie

"Who's In Charge of Black Lives Matter's Millions of Dollars?" by Robby Soave

"Finding Trillions in Federal Cuts Is Easy. But Will Trump and Musk Follow Through?" by Eric Boehm

"Not Everything Is a National Emergency," by Bonnie Kristian

"Justin Amash Introduces Bill To End Forever National Emergencies," by Billy Binion

"Rand Paul, Ron Wyden Want To End Endless National Emergencies," by Eric Boehm

"Trump's Orders Feature Nonexistent Emergencies, Illegal Power Grabs, and Blatant Inconsistencies," by Jacob Sullum

"Trump's Illegal First-Day Executive Actions," by Ilya Somin

"Trump Targets Birthright Citizenship and Calls for Military Role in Deportations," by Fiona Harrigan

"Trump Tries To Fire Inspectors General, Likely Violating Federal Law," by Eric Boehm

"What Washington's Farewell Address Tells Us About Trump's America (Reason Podcast)," by Nick Gillespie and Ian Keyser

"Big Blue Men," by Sara Rimensnyder

George Washington- [Brad Neely]

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

