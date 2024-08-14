Charles Gasparino: 'Woke' Hypocrisy Is Hurting Businesses

Charles Gasparino is a senior correspondent for the Fox Business Network and a columnist for the New York Post. He's also the author of the new book Go Woke, Go Broke: The Inside Story of the Radicalization of Corporate America. Gasparino analyzes major missteps by companies such as Anheuser-Busch, Target, and Disney and explores how CEOs and top management become entranced by things like stakeholder capitalism; diversity, equity, and inclusion programs; and environmental, social, and governance plans to the detriment of customer satisfaction, public relations, and the bottom line.

Four years out from the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of George Floyd, Gasparino talks with Reason's Nick Gillespie about whether peak woke has ended and why he views people like Ed Rensi, the former head of McDonald's, as models for how businesses can make profits while being socially responsible. They also discuss how the 2024 election will impact the economy.