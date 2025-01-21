In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie react to the second inauguration of President Donald Trump. The gang parses some of his contradictory ideas before touching on the saga of banning TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media application, in the United States.

01:46 - Donald Trump's second inauguration

14:20 - Trump's Day 1 executive actions

28:34 - Joe Biden's farewell address

42:25 - Weekly listener question

48:04 - TikTok ban

57:10 - This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Day 1," by Liz Wolfe

"Trump Signals a Crackdown on Legal and Illegal Immigration," by Fiona Harrigan

"Trump Promises To Be a 'Peacemaker,' Threatens Panama," by Eric Boehm

"Trump's 'External Revenue Service' Is a Public Relations Effort. It Won't Change How Tariffs Work," by Eric Boehm

"Many Workers Don't Want To Return to the Office. That Could Help Shrink the Government," by J.D. Tuccille

"The Equity Mess," by Matt Welch

"Biden's Preemptive Pardons Undermine Official Accountability and the Rule of Law," by Jacob Sullum

"Biden Attempts To Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment by Blog Post," by C.J. Ciaramella

"The Tech Bros Love Trump Because the Democrats Pushed Them Away," by Robby Soave

"State-Run TikTok Coming Soon?" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"TikTok Is Back Online as Trump Proposes Nationalizing It," by Joe Lancaster

"These Lawmakers Actively Use TikTok Even After Voting To Ban It," by Joe Lancaster

"SCOTUS Rules in Favor of TikTok Ban as Some Supporters Realize It's a Bad Idea," by Robby Soave

"Was David Lynch the Original Libertarian Democrat?" by Nick Gillespie

"Twin Peaks and the Moment TV Changed," by Jesse Walker

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve