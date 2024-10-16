Meghan McCain: 'Trump Didn't Break My Brain. What's Your Excuse?'

Today's guest is Meghan McCain, political commentator, former co-host of ABC's The View, and host of the podcast Citizen McCain.

Reason's Billy Binion talks with her about the changing GOP, bias in corporate media, the 2024 election, and what it's like to be a non-MAGA, nonpopulist member of today's Republican Party.

0:00- Introduction

0:21- Ad: St. John's College

1:36- Libertarians vs. the McCains

3:33- Being a non-MAGA, non-populist conservative

6:56- Obama lecturing black male voters

9:38- Kamala Harris' terrible press strategy

11:07- Meghan McCain does not have TDS

19:14- John McCain also didn't have TDS

25:34- Who wins 2024? Trump or Harris?

27:15- McCain's Republican Party

30:22- Bipartisan Write-A-Check politics

34:10- The gerontocracy & Biden's disastrous debate performance

39:52- The Democratic Party has big problems too

44:14- The CBS Ta-Nehisi Coates/Tony Dokoupil meltdown

51:06- Corporate legacy media is collapsing

55:14- Recovering from The View

1:02:47- Kari Lake traded her principles for failure

1:08:00- Being an early public supporter of gay marriage

1:12:24- 'America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter To Freedom'

1:13:53- 'Nepo babies' contain multitudes!

Today's sponsors:

St. John's College. Explore 3,000 years of human thought on campuses in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and in Annapolis, Maryland. From the Greek philosophers who are the wellspring of democratic ideals to America's Founding Fathers to contemporary critics who question everything: Each is welcome at St. John's College. In-person and online master's degree courses are offered, too.

The Reason Speakeasy. The Reason Speakeasy is a monthly unscripted discussion in midtown New York City that doubles as a live taping of The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie. The next one is on Thursday, October 24, and features the Stony Brook sociologist Musa al-Gharbi, whose new book is We Have Never Been Woke: The Cultural Contradictions of a New Elite. Tickets are $15 and include beer, wine, soft drinks, and light food. For more information and to buy tickets, go here. To watch or listen to past Speakeasys, go here.