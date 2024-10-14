Harris and Trump's Terrible Tax Ideas

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman parse the presidential candidates' latest batch of confounding ideas on tax policy before lamenting their various cringe media appearances over the past week.

05:21—Tax policy proposals

31:44—Weekly listener question

43:38—Candidate cringe media hits

54:18—This week's cultural recommendations

