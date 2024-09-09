What Libertarians Would Ask Trump and Harris at the Debate

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman discuss the Justice Department's press release on Russian "government-directed foreign malign influence campaigns" and reveal which questions they would ask Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in tomorrow's presidential debate.

02:34—Russian "government-directed foreign malign influence campaigns"

22:19—What would the editors ask candidates at the presidential debate?

40:06—Weekly Listener Question

45:58—Hunter Biden pleads guilty

48:10—This week's cultural recommendations

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Russian Influence Operation Allegedly Funded American Media Stars," by Liz Wolfe

"Why You Shouldn't Fret Much Over Russian Election Interference," by J.D. Tuccille

"From Nazi Propaganda to the Pee Dossier, FARA Targets Alien Influence on U.S. Politics," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Study: Russian Twitter Trolls Did Not Throw the 2016 Election to Trump," by Robby Soave

"Hillary Clinton, Not Donald Trump or Cambridge Analytica, Is Gaslighting America," by Nick Gillespie

"Leave U.S. Steel Alone," by Eric Boehm

"Why Trump's Child Care Policy Incoherence Matters," by Eric Boehm

"In Defense of Roe," by Nick Gillespie

"Kamala Harris Can't Stick to Her Story," by Liz Wolfe

"Trump and Harris' Economic Plans Are Depressingly Similar," by Veronique de Rugy

"Kamala Harris' Affordability Agenda Is a Good Idea Backed by Terrible Policies," by Peter Suderman

"Kamala Harris' 'Price Gouging' Ban: A New Idea That Has Failed for Thousands of Years," by Jacob Sullum

"Americans' Support for Tariffs Plummets When They See Prices Rise," by Veronique de Rugy

"Trade, Public Opinion, and Political Ignorance," by Ilya Somin

"Eric Boehm: How Protectionist Trade Policies Screw Us All," by Nick Gillespie

"The Free Trade Dream of the '90s Is Dead," by Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie

"Survey: 63 Percent of Americans Support Free Trade. Why Don't Our Politicians?" by Joe Lancaster

"'Too Much Law' Gives Prosecutors Enormous Power To Ruin People's Lives," by Jacob Sullum

"Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," by Nick Gillespie

Upcoming Events:

"Is the American Dream Alive?" A Free Press debate featuring Reason Editor in Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward on Tuesday, September 10

"Reason Speakeasy: Kat Timpf & Nick Gillespie" on Wednesday, September 11 in New York City

Today's sponsors:

Qualia Senolytic: Have you heard about senolytics yet? It's a class of ingredients discovered less than 10 years ago, and it's being called the biggest discovery of our time for promoting healthy aging and enhancing your physical prime. Your goals in your career and beyond require productivity. But let's be honest: The aging process is not our friend when it comes to endless energy and productivity. As we age, everyone accumulates "senescent" cells in their body. Senescent cells cause symptoms of aging, such as aches and discomfort, slow workout recoveries, and sluggish mental and physical energy associated with that "middle age" feeling. Also known as "Zombie Cells," they are old and worn out and not serving a useful function for our health anymore, but they are taking up space and nutrients from our healthy cells. Much like pruning the yellowing and dead leaves off a plant, Qualia Senolytic removes those worn-out senescent cells to allow for the rest of your cells to thrive in the body. Take it just two days a month. The formula is non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, and the ingredients are meant to complement one another, factoring in the combined effect of all ingredients together. Resist aging at the cellular level and try Qualia Senolytic. Go to Qualialife.com/ROUNDTABLE for up to 50 percent off and use code ROUNDTABLE at checkout for an additional 15 percent off. For your convenience, Qualia Senolytic is also available at select GNC locations near you.

In an election year, getting overwhelmed by the constant buzz of news and opinions is easy. Understanding the true impact of political events can be a challenge. Not Another Politics Podcast, from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, provides clear, research-driven perspectives on the biggest issues. Get the insights you need to truly understand the political landscape—no spin, just facts. Subscribe today at harris.uchicago.edu/napp or look for Not Another Politics Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve