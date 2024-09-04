The Best of Reason: Project 2025 Is No Match for MAGA Dysfunction
Trump promised to hire "only the best people," yet his presidential plans were repeatedly thwarted by his staff. Will a second term be different?
(Joanna Andreasson)
This week's featured article is "Project 2025 Is No Match for MAGA Dysfunction" by Stephanie Slade. This article originally appeared in print under the headline "'Only the Best People.'"
This audio was generated using AI trained on the voice of Katherine Mangu-Ward.
Music credits: "Deep in Thought" by CTRL and "Sunsettling" by Man with Roses