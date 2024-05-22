Nellie Bowles: How the Lockdowns Drove Us Crazy

Today's guest is Nellie Bowles, a co-founder of the immensely popular Substack publication The Free Press, where she writes TGIF, a weekly news roundup that has earned a fanatical following. She's also the author of the new book Morning After the Revolution: Dispatches from the Wrong Side of History, a deeply reported account of how America responded to COVID lockdowns and racial unrest in 2020 and 2021 and her tumultuous tenure at The New York Times.
This interview was recorded at a live event in New York City.
00:00—The Morning After The Revolution
2:30— First sparks of the revolution
5:30— the working class victims of The Reckoning
9:37— BLM's property empire
11:16— Bowles' New York Times dispatch from CHAZ
13:40— Black and Asian White Supremacists
15:55— White women's tears & DEI trainings
20:25— Dismantle capitalism, but not too urgently!
24:10— The Progressive Stack 26:01- Academic "Pretendians"
29:20— The Bon Appétit Cancellation Turducken
34:37— The Creation of Non-man
37:52— Woman: a submissive vessel?
42:40— The Current Thing Speedway
44:06— San Francisco: Progressive Libertarian Nihilism?
48:33— Nellie Bowles' politics
50:25— Positive social change
54:17— Q&A