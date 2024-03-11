The State of the Union Is Shouty

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie welcome back sudden special guest (and former Roundtable host) Andrew Heaton! The editors reflect on President Biden's recent State of the Union address and look ahead to the unavoidable slog of eight more months of election coverage.

04:11—President Biden's feisty, yet empty, State of the Union address

24:27—Third party election outlook

46:43—Weekly Listener Question

55:49—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"State of the Union (on Stimulants)" by Liz Wolfe

"The State of Our Biden Is Historically Frail" by Matt Welch

"Remarks by the President in the State of the Union Address" by Joe Biden

"No Labels, With No Candidate, Says Yes to a 2024 Presidential Campaign" by Matt Welch

"Biden's Inaccurate and Inadequate Lip Service to Marijuana Reform Ignores Today's Central Cannabis Issue" by Jacob Sullum

"Biden Touts More Forever Wars, Breaking His 2021 Promises" by Matthew Petti

"Third Party Candidates Widening Trump's Lead Over Biden" by Matt Welch

"Biden's Plan To Subsidize Homebuyers Won't Work" by Christian Britschgi

"Biden Says He'll Make the Wealthy Pay More To Fix Social Security. Here's Why That Won't Work." by Eric Boehm

"Biden Is Wrong About Student Debt Forgiveness" by Emma Camp

"Not Again With the 'Shrinkflation,' Please" by Eric Boehm

"RFK Jr.: The Reason Interview" by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"The Limits of Taxing the Rich" by Brian Riedl

"How Long Could Billionaires Fund the Government" by Nick Gillespie and John Osterhoudt

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve