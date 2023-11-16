A Bonus Reason Roundtable. Live From Washington, D.C.!

Last week, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman recorded an episode of The Reason Roundtable in front of a live audience at Reason's brand-new Washington, D.C., office. Topics ranged from Lina Khan's crusade against corporations at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to deciding which foreign policy views of the remaining Republican candidates are the least bad.

1:15—The administrative state and Lina Khan's anti-corporatism

17:53—Presidential politics and what Republican candidates think about Israel

33:08—The sequel to Choice: The Best of Reason

46:54—Pieces of art or whatever that are about Washington, D.C.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Why We Can't Have Nice Things, hosted by Eric Boehm.

"Is it Time to Trust-Bust Taylor Swift?" by Peter Suderman

"Cypherpunks Write Code," by Jim Epstein

"How Virginia's Hospital Licensing Laws Led to an Infant's Death," by Eric Boehm

"The Paranoid Center," by Jesse Walker

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Video edit by Adam Czarnecki; audio production by Luke Allen; assistant production by John Carter and Hunt Beaty.



Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve