Kat Timpf: Make America Funny Again!

Today's guest is the Gutfeld! show and Fox News contributor Kat Timpf, whose new book, You Can't Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We're All In This Together, is a massive bestseller. It's also a full-throated defense of free speech and a compelling argument for humor as the best possible coping mechanism.

I talk with Kat about her life as a standup comedian, her past work at National Review and Barstool Sports, how she deals with sexism, what it's like to be an unapologetic libertarian at Fox News, and how her mother's untimely, tragic death convinced her that humor can be a powerful tool to bring a fragmented country together.

This episode was taped live in New York City at the Reason Speakeasy, a monthly, unscripted conversation with defenders of free speech and heterodox thinking. Get information about upcoming events by signing up for Reason's NYC Events newsletter.

