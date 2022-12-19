The Annual, Depressing 'Do Your Job Week' in Congress

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the depressing end-of-year omnibus government spending deal.

0:21: A massive year-end spending bill

20:10: The $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act

33:59: Notable legislative areas NOT being addressed this week

49:17: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Biden Is Set To Sign $858 Billion Pentagon Budget—One of the Biggest Ever," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Here's Why Biden Is Wrong About the Deficit," by Veronique de Rugy

"November's $249 Billion Federal Budget Deficit Set a Record. Now, Congress Is Preparing To Spend Even More." by Eric Boehm

"Chuck Schumer Scrambles To Save the Marijuana Banking Bill He Blocked Last Year," by Jacob Sullum

"Rand Paul Goes Hawkish, Proposes Massive Defense Increases, Becomes Less Interesting," by Nick Gillespie

"Hot August Fright: The Month Republicans Lost Their Minds Over Immigration," by Matt Welch

"James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water Is a Can-You-Believe-It Spectacle That Looks to the Future," by Peter Suderman

"Bernie Sanders Abandons Plan To Force Vote on Yemen War," by Fiona Harrigan

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

We all want to make sure our family is protected in a medical emergency. What many of us don't realize is that health insurance won't always cover the full amount of an emergency medical flight. Even with comprehensive coverage, you could get hit with high deductibles and co-pays. That's why an AirMedCare Network (AMCN) membership is so important. As a member, if an emergency arises, you won't see a bill for air medical transport when flown by an AMCN provider. Best of all, a membership covers your entire household for as little as $85 a year. AMCN providers are called upon to transport more than 100,000 patients a year. This is coverage no family should be without. Now, as a listener of our show, you'll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card with a new membership. Simply visit AirMedCareNetwork.com/reason and use offer code REASON.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve