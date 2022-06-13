Why Is Biden So Utterly Useless on Inflation?

This week on The Reason Roundtable, senior editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman discuss the beginning of the January 6 hearings, the inflation crisis reaching new heights, and the results of the June 7 elections.

1:24: The January 6 hearings

20:23 Inflation reaches its highest level in 40 years.

31:01 Weekly Listener Question: Who is in charge at the White House? Several times we've heard the president make off-the-cuff remarks only to have the "White House" walk it back afterward. Who's making that call? Who speaks for the White House? Obviously the president isn't the one running the show. Is our government a reboot of Weekend at Bernie's? Who is the man behind the curtain we are not supposed to pay attention to? How did they get this position?



40:42 Last Tuesday's elections

46:58 Media recommendations

Audio production by Luke Allen

Assistant production by Adam Czarnecki and Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve