Blundering Into Escalation in Ukraine?

In this week's Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie question the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine and describe the impact of rising interest rates on public policy.

1:10 - The aid package to Ukraine.

22:25 - Weekly Listener Question: I work as a rural mail carrier for USPS. I am confronted on a daily basis with stupidity and bureaucracy. My question is, how do you fight bureaucracy, not only from the post office but government in general? Is bureaucracy ever good? Is it always harmful?

35:10 - Continued uncertainty around inflation and interest rates.

44:28 - Media recommendations for the week.

