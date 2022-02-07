Joe Rogan, Canadian Truckers, Coronavirus Mandates, and the Terrible State of Free Speech

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie gather to discuss (and debate) takeaways from the Ottawa trucker protests, U.S. foreign policy, and the Olympics. All this and more on this Monday's Reason Roundtable.

Discussed in the show:

1:45: Protests in Ottawa, GoFundMe's response, and Joe Rogan.

32:50: Weekly listener question: While I very much agree that the U.S.

shouldn't be the world's police vis-à-vis random dictators doing evil

things to their citizens, I'm less convinced that we should withdraw from

all great power competition as many libertarians wish. If Jo had won in

2020, what would stop Xi from, say, declaring ownership of the South China

Sea and dominating or even invading Japan/Taiwan/Australia? How are we

better off if Putin can occupy Estonia and Poland because he feels like it?

47:54: Why the Olympics aren't doing as well this year.

52:39: Media recommendations for the week. (And click here for all of the Roundtable's media recommendations, ever.)

This week's links:

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve