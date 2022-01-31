The Media's Censorious Freakout Over Joe Rogan
Plus, Supreme Court nominations and affirmative action in schools
This Monday The Reason Roundtable's Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie gather together to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court appointment, Neil Young leaving Spotify, and why they all live in libertarian-unfriendly cities.
Discussed in the show:
2:06: Supreme Court and identity politics.
17:47: Neil Young's ultimatum with Spotify.
41:45: Weekly listener question: I'm a pretty radical libertarian; living in NY/DC/California is my personal nightmare. Why do you guys live there? Are there important journalism reasons? How do you feel about the idea of "voting with your feet?" Extra bonus points if Suderman can answer without using the phrase "cocktail bar."
This week's links:
- "It's Time for an Honest Conversation About Affirmative Action," by Jay Caspian Kang
- Tulsi Gabbard's mentioned tweet
- "Spotify's Platform Rules and Approach to COVID-19," by Daniel Ek
- "My My, Hey Hey, Neil Young's Songs Are Here To Stay (Just Not on Spotify)," by Nick Gillespie
- "Challenging Affirmative Action and Gerrymandering: AEI's Edward Blum," by Anthony Fisher
- Kat Rosenfield's mentioned tweet
- Joe Rogan's mentioned IG post
- Kenny Xu: The Growing Attacks on Asian American Excellence (podcast)
- Challenging Affirmative Action and Gerrymandering: AEI's Edward Blum (video)
- Peter Suderman's cocktail substack
