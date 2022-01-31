The Media's Censorious Freakout Over Joe Rogan

This Monday The Reason Roundtable's Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie gather together to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court appointment, Neil Young leaving Spotify, and why they all live in libertarian-unfriendly cities.

Discussed in the show:

2:06: Supreme Court and identity politics.

17:47: Neil Young's ultimatum with Spotify.

41:45: Weekly listener question: I'm a pretty radical libertarian; living in NY/DC/California is my personal nightmare. Why do you guys live there? Are there important journalism reasons? How do you feel about the idea of "voting with your feet?" Extra bonus points if Suderman can answer without using the phrase "cocktail bar."

52:43: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve