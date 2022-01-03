What We Got Right and Wrong About 2021 (and What We Predict for 2022)

The Reason Roundtable is back! After a week off from being affected by the pandemic one way or another, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the new COVID-19 variant and their predictions for 2022.

Discussed in the show:

1:44: The new COVID-19 variant and the latest policy changes.

19:50: Weekly Listener Question: Help me understand something. Anthony Fauci is in charge of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. As such he has almost no statutory authority. He can't make anybody do anything. In his role as White House adviser his job is to dispense advice. That's it. He has the moral authority of someone who led his agency through the AIDS crisis and the intellectual authority of someone who has done actual science in service of human health, but he can't give an order that anyone has to obey. So why has Reason (maybe not all of its writers, but I'm lookin' at you Mr. Soave) jumped on the bandwagon to cast him as a comic book supervillain? There are people and agencies of the government that bear direct responsibility for obstructing solutions to this crisis and exploited it for political gain. Good on you for calling them on it. But why has this man become the target of choice for vilification, when really all he can do is make suggestions?

31:05: 2022 predictions!

57:34: Media recommendations for the week. (And click here for all of the Roundtable's media recommendations, ever.)

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

We all want to make sure our family is protected in a medical emergency. What many of us don't realize is that health insurance won't always cover the full amount of an emergency medical flight. Even with comprehensive coverage, you could get hit with high deductibles and co-pays. That's why an AirMedCare Network membership is so important. As a member, if an emergency arises, you won't see a bill for air medical transport when flown by an AMCN provider. Best of all, a membership covers your entire household for as little as $85 a year. Now, as a listener of our show, you'll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card with a new membership. Simply visit AirMedCareNetwork.com/reason and use offer code REASON.

If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve