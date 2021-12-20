A Reality Check on Coronavirus, Congress, and Elon Musk's Taxes

It's a Reason Roundtable remix this Monday! With Matt Welch out, Peter Suderman fills in and leads Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Associate Editor Billy Binion through the latest news on the coronavirus, congressional drama, billionaires, pop culture, and more. You don't want to miss this.

1:45: Editor holiday plans in the face of the latest COVID panic.

19:31: Congressional update: Biden's Build Back Better stalling and Manchin's objections.

41:05: Weekly Listener Question: I have a theory (some might call it a conspiracy theory) that Elon Musk is gearing up to run for President in the 2024 election cycle. Would anyone on the Roundtable consider voting for Elon if he were to run for President, as a Republican, in 2024? Could his running for office potentially strangle Justin Amash's chances of being successful as the prospective Libertarian Party nominee?

54:55: Media recommendations for the week. (And click here for all of the Roundtable's media recommendations, ever.)

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

Imagine an app where you can get unlocked access to reliable news sites. An app that filters out fake news and clickbait but still shows you every story from multiple perspectives to counter bias. Where good news, as in positive stories, is highlighted—so you don't become despondent. And where journalists dig through news from around the world to find stories you wouldn't normally see. That's what an innovative Australian startup called Inkl has come up with. The service unlocks more than $12,000 of premium news for $100 a year. If you go now to inkl.com/podcast, they'll give you an additional 25 percent discount, so you can get a whole year's worth of headache-free news for just $75.

We all want to make sure our family is protected in a medical emergency. What many of us don't realize is that health insurance won't always cover the full amount of an emergency medical flight. Even with comprehensive coverage, you could get hit with high deductibles and co-pays. That's why an AirMedCare Network membership is so important. As a member, if an emergency arises, you won't see a bill for air medical transport when flown by an AMCN provider. Best of all, a membership covers your entire household for as little as $85 a year. Now, as a listener of our show, you'll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card with a new membership. Simply visit AirMedCareNetwork.com/reason and use offer code REASON.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve