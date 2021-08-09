Eviction Moratorium Madness

The Reason Roundtable sounds various alarms at the Biden administration's capricious re-upping of the scientifically unsound, pragmatically bass-ackward, and philosophically rotten eviction moratorium. Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie also talk about the awfulness of vaccine passports, the permanence of "temporary" government programs, and other contemporary irritants.

Discussed in the show:

1:09: The eviction moratorium is bad, mmkay? We explain all the reasons why, while trying to limit instances of the word Constitution to like, seven.

32:15: Weekly Listener Question: I just heard about NPR's new ethics policy. My first thought was, they are throwing objectivity out the window. But my second thought was that they are just throwing out the *illusion* of objectivity that many of us didn't believe anyway. What say you, oh, Roundtablites?

43:23: Vaccine passports are bad, mmkay? We discuss the tech snafus, the privacy concerns, and the unrequited Blue State lust for lockdownery.

56:05: Weekly media recommendations.

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

Living in a digital age where your personal data is always under attack, your online privacy seems to be a thing of the past. Did you know there is a way to protect your information and privacy without worrying about Big Tech mining and stealing your private data? Introducing Sekur—an encrypted instant messaging and secure email service hosted in Switzerland, where the world's strictest data privacy laws are applied. Take back your privacy and online security with Sekur by going to Sekur.com.

If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve