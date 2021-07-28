Libertarian Party

Dave Smith: Libertarians vs. Big Tech, Big Government, and…Other Libertarians

The popular podcaster and comedian on the future of the Libertarian Party, his vaccine hesitancy, and fighting the culture war.

|

Dave_Smith
(Brett Raney)

The comedian and podcaster Dave Smith, a rising presence in Libertarian Party (L.P.) circles, says he's considering running for the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Smith says a major reason he expects to run is that even though the 2020 nominee, Jo Jorgensen, got the second-highest vote total in L.P. history, he thinks she didn't push back hard enough on government lockdowns and overreach in its fight against COVID, which he sees as a missed opportunity to build a bigger libertarian movement.

A vocal opponent of wokeness and political correctness, Smith is quick to attack fellow libertarians whom he thinks are naive about how the state maintains its power. He's said that he'd "take a red-pilled leftie over a blue-pilled libertarian any day."

After the Biden administration revealed it was pushing Facebook to restrict accounts it says are spreading misinformation about COVID-19, Smith tweeted, "This administration has exposed the useful idiots who call themselves libertarians. Saying 'it's a private company' for the last few years, ignoring what is obviously the biggest threat to liberty. They unwittingly support the largest government in human history."

After that take was discussed on a recent Reason Roundtable podcast, Smith tweeted that my fellow panelists and I had misrepresented his views. So I reached out to him so he could clarify his views on the intersection of big government and Big Tech, and discuss the future of the L.P., why he has no plans to vaccinate himself or his young daughter, and why he believes libertarians should be more engaged in the culture war.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. spork

    Thanks! Now get Michael Malice.

  2. sarcasmic

    According to the true libertarians on this board, there is one and only one test to determine if someone is also a true libertarian. We all know what it is.

    1. Moonrocks

      Opposing totalitarians and supporting anyone that does the same?

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        Nope, that’s not it

      2. sarcasmic

        Yeah, you got it! True libertarians support authoritarian Republicans because totalitarians are worse! Three cheers for authoritarianism! Hip hip hooray! Hip hip hooray! Hip hip hooray!

    2. Living at home in your parents basement?

      No, wait, listening to the Ramones while ordering coffee by drone.

      Or is it claiming everyone else ISN’T a REAL libertarian?

      It’s #3, isn’t it.

      1. sarcasmic

        Psssst! True libertarians are Trump Republicans who don’t wear masks and don’t accept the election results!

        hth!

  3. sarcasmic

    Hour and a half? Why not. Background noise while I work. Wonder if anyone else will listen….. HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

  4. he thinks she didn’t push back hard enough on government lockdowns and overreach in its fight against COVID, which he sees as a missed opportunity to build a bigger libertarian movement.

    A vocal opponent of wokeness and political correctness, Smith is quick to attack fellow libertarians whom he thinks are naive about how the state maintains its power. He’s said that he’d “take a red-pilled leftie over a blue-pilled libertarian any day.”

    Amen, brother. Jo Jorgensen shot herself in the foot by trying to cozy up to BLM. Any politician that supports or even has the perception of supporting BLM is dead to me. Dead.

    1. MT-Man

      I think he’s correct on that first statement it was a big opportunity missed. To Sarcasmic yes I listened I thought it was a good interview and I also now believe Gillespie should be an AM talk radio host.

      1. sarcasmic

        I’m about 20 minutes into it. Pretty good so far. But there’s no way he could possibly be a true libertarian because he said bad things about Republicans.

      2. No, he should be an FM dj at at the local Indie, community-supported radio station, doing a Gen-X nostalgia show.

    2. mad.casual

      I’ve liked Dave since his bit on Joe Rogan about Gary Johnson was a ‘wet noodle abolitionist’. I’d vote for Dave Smith.

  5. chemjeff radical individualist

    he’d “take a red-pilled leftie over a blue-pilled libertarian any day.”

    What precisely does “red pill” and “blue pill” mean in this context? I understand they are originally references to the Matrix, but what would a “red-pilled leftie” be expected to believe, as compared to a “blue-pilled libertarian”?

    1. Well, my youtube feed is chockablock with red-pilled lefties. Not all of them would describe themselves that way, and like “alt-right” it probably takes on many contexts.

      That context could probably stretch anywhere between the cultural, “liberal lefty” (I’ll use Brendan O’Neill, Reason contributor for this example) who rightly feels that the left has abandoned its principles of liberty, tolerance and in particular, the love of freedom of speech, all the way to the former lefty who now wears a MAGA hat and has become a rabid Trump supporter.

      My youtube feed has a lot of liberal left Feminists, thinkers, writers etc., who aren’t really Trump supporters per-se, but recognize something very dark happening on the mainstream left, and also recognize that TDS was real and often spun off into areas that were laughable.

      I prefer to listen to “red pilled” leftys because some of their beliefs still don’t mesh with my own (some on the feminist left, for instance) but because of the position they find themselves in (often attacked rabidly by their own side) they’re now more willing to listen to other perspectives, and you can have an adult conversation with them, even disagreeing on many points, without being called a racist of a phobe.

