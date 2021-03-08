What Have We Done?

In today's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the last year of pandemic life and what the next year may look like. They also break down the unprecedentedly large spending bill that just passed through the Senate.

Discussed in the show:

0:52: The Senate passed the largest spending bill in U.S. history.

20:39: Dr. Seuss is distracting the GOP from any intelligent debate about the largest spending bill in U.S. history.

33:49: Reflection on the one-year anniversary of coronavirus.

45:13: Weekly Listener Question: Is it more important to be principled or effective? What is the point of maintaining your "principles" if you lose literally every political battle?

49:14: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

Send your questions either by email to roundtable@reason.com or by voicemail to 213-973-3017. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Assistant production by Regan Taylor.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve.