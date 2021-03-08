What Have We Done?
On the largest spending bill in U.S. history and the one year anniversary of life under coronavirus.
In today's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the last year of pandemic life and what the next year may look like. They also break down the unprecedentedly large spending bill that just passed through the Senate.
Discussed in the show:
0:52: The Senate passed the largest spending bill in U.S. history.
20:39: Dr. Seuss is distracting the GOP from any intelligent debate about the largest spending bill in U.S. history.
33:49: Reflection on the one-year anniversary of coronavirus.
45:13: Weekly Listener Question: Is it more important to be principled or effective? What is the point of maintaining your "principles" if you lose literally every political battle?
49:14: Media recommendations for the week.
This week's links:
- "Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty and favoring individuals over businesses," by Heather Long, Alyssa Flowers, and Andrew Van Dam
- "In Democrats' progressive paradise, borrowing is free, spending pays for itself, and interest rates never rise," by Steven Pearlstein
- "Woke Excess Causes Minority Voters To Flee the Democratic Party," by Robby Soave
- "Elite Media Run Press Releases for Biden's COVID Bill," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown
Send your questions either by email to roundtable@reason.com or by voicemail to 213-973-3017. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.
Today's sponsors:
- If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.
Audio production by Ian Keyser.
Assistant production by Regan Taylor.
Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve.
What are we consuming this week?
Peter Suderman
Katherine Mangu-Ward
Nick Gillespie
Matt Welch