Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Welfare King!

The tech billionaire isn't alone among the mega-wealthy in getting piles of money from government at all levels, say the authors of Welfare for the Rich.

Elon Musk (right) with Grimes. (Kristin Callahan/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is known for creating bold new companies such as PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX, championing liberating technologies like Bitcoin, and hyping visionary plans to colonize Mars.

But with a net worth of around $200 billion, he's not just the planet's richest person. He's one of it's biggest welfare recipients, report Lisa Conyers and Phil Harvey, authors of Welfare for the Rich: How Your Tax Dollars End Up in Millionaires' Pockets—And What You Can do About It. By 2015, they write, companies led by Musk had gotten billions of dollars in subsidies, tax breaks, and other handouts. New York state even shelled out $750 million to build a solar panel factory for Musk's Solar City operation and said the company would pay no property taxes for a decade, saving another $260 million.

Musk is not alone say Conyers, a veteran journalist, and Harvey, a successful businessman who donates to many libertarian organizations, including Reason Foundation, the nonprofit that publishes this podcast. There are literally thousands of other immensely rich people who are constantly bilking governments at all levels for special perks, carve-outs, and handouts paid for by middle-class and poor people.

In exhaustively documented and perpetually enraging prose, Conyers and Harvey show how millionaire "farmers," billionaire team owners, and filthy rich oil-and-gas-and-wind-power barons lobby Congress, rewrite zoning laws, and plunder the public fisc like it's a bodily function. They also outline realistic and effective ways to fight back and level a playing field that benefits the people who need the least help from government.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Angry Porcupine
    March.3.2021 at 5:39 pm

    What is out country’s obsession with taxation? For rich and poor. How much R and D did these companies do with the money they saved, probably a lot. At least more than I did with my tax cuts.

    1. JesseAz
      March.3.2021 at 6:30 pm

      It isnt all tax cuts with Tesla but direct federal credits to buyers of their cars.

      https://realmoney.thestreet.com/investing/stocks/tesla-s-main-product-isn-t-cars-it-s-subsidies-14769263

  2. buckleup
    March.3.2021 at 5:51 pm

    So getting a tax break is now bilking the government? I thought we wanted to pay less taxes. The fact that they come for the regular people first to fund taxation is simply because we have far more to lose than a corporation with accountants and lawyers. The government can destroy your life if you fuck up your taxes, take a bunch of deductions, or are an all cash small business. A large corporation has far more leverage with the dolts at the IRS and can drag it out in court if necessary.

    All this really says is we need to end the income tax. States should collect whatever revenue they need to fund their operations and states should fund the federal government. Not individuals. If the feds had to come begging the states for money you can be damn sure it would be forced to balance its budget.

  3. Don't look at me!
    March.3.2021 at 5:58 pm

    I didn’t see where he forced anyone to give him anything. Only a fool turns down freebies.

    1. Duelles
      March.3.2021 at 6:15 pm

      I think that i have available to me all the same deductions Musk does. I simply haven’t a clue as to how to get to a place to take them. So as a small business I deduct everything – civil and negotiable. Income? Report all – jail time crime.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.3.2021 at 5:58 pm

    “There are literally thousands of other immensely rich people who are constantly bilking governments at all levels for special perks, carve-outs, and handouts paid for by middle-class and poor people.”

    That’s a little disappointing. Apparently not all rich people accumulated their wealth the way Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch did — by rising from humble beginnings, starting your own company, and funding open borders advocacy in hopes of reduced labor costs.

  5. Don't look at me!
    March.3.2021 at 5:59 pm

    No wonder he wants to go to Mars. Get away from this loony bin.

  6. Brandybuck
    March.3.2021 at 6:00 pm

    The Left: This is all the fault of the super wealthy!

    The Right: This is all the fault of gub’ment!

    The Libertarian: It’s the fault of regulatory and tax policies that encourage the super wealthy to lobby the gub’ment for extra privilege and dole.

  7. Jerryskids
    March.3.2021 at 6:19 pm

    I am shocked! Next you’ll be telling me Musk is a con man.

  8. AddictionMyth
    March.3.2021 at 6:24 pm

    Socialists are relentless and there is no appeasing them. Their appetite is insatiable and they will just demand more and more. Rich people will eventually realize this. Yes they can escape NY and CA but the socialists will follow them to FL and TX (which are inexorably turning blue). What’s the solution? Billionaires like Musk should fund retirement/advocacy colonies. Then people can retire and leave jobs for others to work and support themselves and thereby obviate big government and charity. And while there they can advocate for small government policy not just here in our safe space (assuming Reason doesn’t ban them – thank you Reason for not banning me today!) but out in enemy territory where it matters. (Of course they can’t be required to vote for specific candidates as that is illegal in many states.)

  9. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    March.3.2021 at 6:42 pm

    Wow, Capitol Hill on lockdown after far right groups have been plotting an attack on the USA. 3%’s and Proud Boys are terrorist groups backing Trump’s coup on March 4.

    Read up on it, Peanuts.

