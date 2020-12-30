Psychedelics

Charles Wininger: Why We Should Listen To Ecstasy and Other Psychedelics

A 71-year-old therapist comes out of the "chemical closet" to promote MDMA as a means of self-discovery

Charles Wininger (Sylvia Lachter, nv-design.com)

Charles Wininger has been a psychotherapist and "psychonaut"—a user of psychoactive substances ranging from LSD to marijuana to psilocybin—for decades. In his new memoir and practical guide, Listening To Ecstasy: The Transformative Power of MDMA, the 71-year-old New Yorker comes out of the "chemical closet" to talk about how MDMA has helped to revitalize his personal and professional life, what important lessons today's "psychedelic renaissance" has learned from the 1960s counterculture, and why "serious fun" that leads to both self-actualization and the revitalization of community is within our grasp.

As MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder enters Phase 3 trials for FDA approval and voters around the country legalize or decriminalize the use of psychedelics, Wininger believes that the time has come to have honest discussions of how best to use what the government calls illicit drugs to create a better world. One way we make that happen, he says, "is for those who can do so and who dare to do so to come out of the chemical closet and say, 'I am a user of these compounds, they do me a lot of good, and they help me function in a better way. They help me become more creative, more alive and more useful to society as a whole.'"

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Jason A
    December.30.2020 at 3:39 pm

    Haha…first.

  2. JohannesDinkle
    December.30.2020 at 4:08 pm

    I could show you a hundred people who have tried drugs and like them so much they now live under a bush.
    Drugs – always the best choice.

    1. Nemo Aequalis
      December.30.2020 at 4:24 pm

      I could show you a hundred people who have tried drugs and like them so much they now live under a bush.

      Give it about 5 years, and that comment will likely cost you your job. One more alternative lifestyle you’d damn well better learn to “celebrate”.

    2. mad.casual
      December.30.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Drugs – always the best choice.

      Except nicotine. And anabolic/androgenic steroids… unless they’re being given to kids with gender dysphoria. And drugs given to livestock to make them healthier and more productive.

      Drugs are always the best choice, unless Science (PBUH) deems otherwise.

  3. Cal Cetín
    December.30.2020 at 4:22 pm

    “I discovered that I like drugs” or “I discovered that drugs mess me up” are different from “I discovered the meaning of life.”

  4. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.30.2020 at 4:24 pm

    This explains a lot with you guys.

  5. mad.casual
    December.30.2020 at 4:34 pm

    A 71-year-old therapist comes out of the “chemical closet”

    I can’t wait until “coming out” stops being fashionable. 68% of people support marijuana legalization. In 2018, an estimated 10 million people abused opioids. If you’ve been in the closet for the last ~10 yrs., it’s because you’ve been holding the door shut from the inside. You aren’t some brave, crusading individual, you’re a living, breathing counter-point charicature to every “anti-Conservative” narrative you’ve internalized.

    Nixon’s dead, man. Even the Conservatives who still believe in the last vestiges of reefer madness have largely conceded that as long as you’re in your home and not operating heavy machinery, you should be able to have at it.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      December.30.2020 at 4:41 pm

      I think for a lot of us it’s about the freedom to make terrible personal choices. Saying someone should be able to screw up his own life is not like actually endorsing those choices.
      Also, with personal freedom comes some responsibilities, like living with consequences. Go ahead, do the drugs, but don’t look to me for help with food and housing.

